National Highways released a clip of the incident as police officers from eight forces prepare to patrol the M1 between London and Leeds in unmarked HGV cabs next week.

The Government-owned company, which is responsible for England's motorways and major A roads, said the driver was initially "oblivious" to officers filming him as they drove alongside his car-carrying vehicle in an unmarked HGV cab. The driver quickly put his hands on the wheel when the officers caught his attention on the M40 near Gaydon in Warwickshire. He was then pulled over by a police car travelling behind.

It was one of three incidents from which footage was released showing distracted driving in late January and early February. A man was filmed texting on a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt while driving a horsebox on the A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass. In another example, a woman was caught participating in a video call while holding a mobile phone as she drove along the M40 near Junction 16 for Lapworth, Warwickshire.

A driver is caught on camera using just his elbow to steer a car transporter on a busy motorway. Picture: National Highways/PA Wire

National Highways said more than 33,000 offences have been recorded since it launched Operation Tramline in 2015. The initiative involves police officers being deployed in HGV cabs so they can film drivers from an elevated position.

The most common offences are not wearing a seatbelt (9,962) and illegal use of a mobile phone (8,368), followed by 2,257 incidents of drivers not being in proper control of their vehicle. Consequences for drivers range from warnings to fixed penalty notices, court summons or arrests.

Head of road safety Jeremy Phillips said: "We are committed to reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured while travelling on our roads by 50 per cent by 2025 and we have a long-term ambition for zero harm. To achieve that we need to tackle the unsafe driving behaviour that we sadly still encounter.

"Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day and the vast majority are sensible behind the wheel, but some are putting themselves and others at risk. Through this week of action we want to encourage motorists to think about their driving and to adopt safer behaviours. But those who continue to pose a risk should be aware that we are working with our police partners to make sure they are spotted and prevented from causing serious harm to themselves or others."

Commander Kyle Gordon, National Police Chiefs' Council lead for roads policing operations, said forces were pleased to be working with National Highways again to reduce the danger posed by distracted drivers on one of the country’s busiest roads.

"Too many people are killed or seriously injured on our roads every year,” he said. "My officers have to visit the families of those killed on our roads five times a day, every day of the week. I am very happy to support all initiatives that can help reduce these numbers."

