From rules for cyclists to a new way to open your car door, there are several rules you must follow if you are a driver.
Here are the new rules coming into effect from Saturday 29 January.
Major changes to the Highway Code come into effect on Saturday.
2. Positioning of cyclists
Cyclists should make themselves as visible as possible by riding in the centre of lanes on quiet roads, in slower-moving traffic and at the approach to junctions.
3. Walking, cycling or riding in shared spaces
Cyclists should not overtake people walking or riding a horse in shared spaces closely or at high speed, while pedestrians should take care not to obstruct paths.
4. Pedestrians crossing at junctions
Turning traffic should give way when people are crossing or waiting to cross at junctions. Traffic must give way to people on zebra crossings.