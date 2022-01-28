A new hierarchy means people in charge of vehicles that can cause the most harm in the event of a collision have the greatest responsibility to look out for other road users.

Highway Code 2022: Major changes to the Highway Code coming into effect on Leeds roads this weekend

Major changes to the Highway Code come into effect on Saturday.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 28th January 2022, 10:56 am

From rules for cyclists to a new way to open your car door, there are several rules you must follow if you are a driver.

Here are the new rules coming into effect from Saturday 29 January.

2. Positioning of cyclists

Cyclists should make themselves as visible as possible by riding in the centre of lanes on quiet roads, in slower-moving traffic and at the approach to junctions.

3. Walking, cycling or riding in shared spaces

Cyclists should not overtake people walking or riding a horse in shared spaces closely or at high speed, while pedestrians should take care not to obstruct paths.

4. Pedestrians crossing at junctions

Turning traffic should give way when people are crossing or waiting to cross at junctions. Traffic must give way to people on zebra crossings.

