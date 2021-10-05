Currently there is a shortage of 100,000 heavy goods vehicle drivers for several reasons including pay issues and drivers retiring.

The shortage has seen petrol stations across the UK struggle to provide to customers, leading to a nationwide fuel crisis last week.The Government has announced a new scheme that allows migrant workers to enter the UK on a probationary period to fill the gap in the drivers market.

The HGV lorry driver crisis in the UK has seen hundreds of employers increase working benefits to encourage new candidates for jobs. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA

However so far there has been little success with migrant workers claiming the temporary visas on offer.

Here is a list of some of the jobs available and the new benefits on offer in Leeds.

HGV Road Sweeper Operator

Go Plant Feet Services

£15-£17 per hour

Benefits include 20 days paid holiday, free life cover, company sick pay after two years service, pension contribution and full PPE.

HGV Class 2 Driver

C O'Donovan & Sons

£28,000 - £32,000 a year

One year driving experience preferred.

Benefits include company pension, on site parking and a bonus scheme.

HGV Class 2 Driver Loader

B&M Waste Services

£42,000 a year

Benefits include daily paid breaks, pension, long term sickness protection and health benefits.

Trainee LGV Driver

Nationwide Platforms

£24,000 a year

Annual starting salary of £24,000 rising to £32,500 once training is complete.

HGV Class 1 Driver

Zest Recruitment Group Ltd

£19 - £24 an hour

Candidates require a full UK HGV 1 licence (minimum of 1 years experience), a digi-card and DQC card.

HGV Class 1 Driver

DHL

£31,953 a year

Benefits include a £1,500 payment upon joining.

Trainee HGV Driver

AO

£9.50 an hour

Benefits include fully funded training, overtime available and fully funded medicals.