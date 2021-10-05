HGV driver jobs in Leeds: 7 HGV driver jobs near me as seen on recruitment website Indeed
The HGV lorry driver crisis in the UK has seen hundreds of employers increase working benefits to encourage new candidates for jobs.
Currently there is a shortage of 100,000 heavy goods vehicle drivers for several reasons including pay issues and drivers retiring.
The shortage has seen petrol stations across the UK struggle to provide to customers, leading to a nationwide fuel crisis last week.The Government has announced a new scheme that allows migrant workers to enter the UK on a probationary period to fill the gap in the drivers market.
However so far there has been little success with migrant workers claiming the temporary visas on offer.
Here is a list of some of the jobs available and the new benefits on offer in Leeds.
See the full list of available jobs on recruitment website Indeed.
HGV Road Sweeper Operator
Go Plant Feet Services
£15-£17 per hour
Benefits include 20 days paid holiday, free life cover, company sick pay after two years service, pension contribution and full PPE.
HGV Class 2 Driver
C O'Donovan & Sons
£28,000 - £32,000 a year
One year driving experience preferred.
Benefits include company pension, on site parking and a bonus scheme.
HGV Class 2 Driver Loader
B&M Waste Services
£42,000 a year
Benefits include daily paid breaks, pension, long term sickness protection and health benefits.
Trainee LGV Driver
Nationwide Platforms
£24,000 a year
Annual starting salary of £24,000 rising to £32,500 once training is complete.
HGV Class 1 Driver
Zest Recruitment Group Ltd
£19 - £24 an hour
Candidates require a full UK HGV 1 licence (minimum of 1 years experience), a digi-card and DQC card.
HGV Class 1 Driver
DHL
£31,953 a year
Benefits include a £1,500 payment upon joining.
Trainee HGV Driver
AO
£9.50 an hour
Benefits include fully funded training, overtime available and fully funded medicals.
