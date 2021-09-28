Many stations in Leeds are awaiting deliveries of petrol and diesel, but do not yet have a specific time when these deliveries will arrive.

Fuel supplies at service stations are seen to be low across the country as drivers are urged not to panic buy fuel- however some key workers are now struggling to get to work without petrol or diesel available.

There are still a few petrol stations in Leeds offering both petrol and diesel. Photo: PA/Danny Lawson

Just this week the emergency services in Leeds reassured the public that there is not a shortage of petrol, and West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have all advised people to "just buy what they need".

The government is currently monitoring the situation on a daily basis and is hoping that pressure will ease as motorists move back to routine buying patterns amid 'panic-buying' concerns.

Here is a list of stations in Leeds and their current fuel status.

Petrol stations in Leeds

All the stations listed below were checked at 11:30am on Tuesday September 28

BP Riverside Service Station - temporarily closed

Shell Ring Road, Lower Wortley: petrol and diesel available

BP Harrogate Road, Moortown - petrol and diesel available

BP Wetherby Road- no answer

Shell Regent Street Leeds - no answer

BP York Road- petrol and diesel available

Morrisons Kirkstall - no answer

Jet on Hunslet Road - no petrol or diesel, unsure when today's delivery arriving

Shell Dewsbury Road- only diesel available

ASDA Leeds- no answer

BP Harehills- no answer

Shell York Road, Cross Gates- petrol and diesel available

BP Selby Road- no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery coming

BP Ring Road- no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery coming

BP Pontefract Road, Leeds LS10 - no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery coming

BP Roundhay Road, Roundhay LS8 - no answer

Shell Kirkstall Road, Burley - no answer

BP, Cardigan Road- no answer

Shell, Low Road, Hunslet- no answer

Jet, Meanwood Road- no answer

BP Otley Road- no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery arriving