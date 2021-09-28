Where can I get fuel in Leeds today? Stations near me that have petrol and diesel amid UK shortage
There are still several stations in Leeds able to provide fuel amid the current fuel shortage.
Many stations in Leeds are awaiting deliveries of petrol and diesel, but do not yet have a specific time when these deliveries will arrive.
Read More
Fuel supplies at service stations are seen to be low across the country as drivers are urged not to panic buy fuel- however some key workers are now struggling to get to work without petrol or diesel available.
Just this week the emergency services in Leeds reassured the public that there is not a shortage of petrol, and West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have all advised people to "just buy what they need".
The government is currently monitoring the situation on a daily basis and is hoping that pressure will ease as motorists move back to routine buying patterns amid 'panic-buying' concerns.
Here is a list of stations in Leeds and their current fuel status.
Petrol stations in Leeds
All the stations listed below were checked at 11:30am on Tuesday September 28
BP Riverside Service Station - temporarily closed
Shell Ring Road, Lower Wortley: petrol and diesel available
BP Harrogate Road, Moortown - petrol and diesel available
BP Wetherby Road- no answer
Shell Regent Street Leeds - no answer
BP York Road- petrol and diesel available
Morrisons Kirkstall - no answer
Jet on Hunslet Road - no petrol or diesel, unsure when today's delivery arriving
Shell Dewsbury Road- only diesel available
ASDA Leeds- no answer
BP Harehills- no answer
Shell York Road, Cross Gates- petrol and diesel available
BP Selby Road- no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery coming
BP Ring Road- no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery coming
BP Pontefract Road, Leeds LS10 - no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery coming
BP Roundhay Road, Roundhay LS8 - no answer
Shell Kirkstall Road, Burley - no answer
BP, Cardigan Road- no answer
Shell, Low Road, Hunslet- no answer
Jet, Meanwood Road- no answer
BP Otley Road- no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery arriving
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.