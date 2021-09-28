Where can I get fuel in Leeds today? Stations near me that have petrol and diesel amid UK shortage

There are still several stations in Leeds able to provide fuel amid the current fuel shortage.

By Abi Whistance
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 12:11 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 12:12 pm

Many stations in Leeds are awaiting deliveries of petrol and diesel, but do not yet have a specific time when these deliveries will arrive.

Read More

Read More
Emergency services reassure public they are not short of petrol but ask Leeds mo...

Fuel supplies at service stations are seen to be low across the country as drivers are urged not to panic buy fuel- however some key workers are now struggling to get to work without petrol or diesel available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There are still a few petrol stations in Leeds offering both petrol and diesel. Photo: PA/Danny Lawson

Just this week the emergency services in Leeds reassured the public that there is not a shortage of petrol, and West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have all advised people to "just buy what they need".

The government is currently monitoring the situation on a daily basis and is hoping that pressure will ease as motorists move back to routine buying patterns amid 'panic-buying' concerns.

Here is a list of stations in Leeds and their current fuel status.

Petrol stations in Leeds

All the stations listed below were checked at 11:30am on Tuesday September 28

BP Riverside Service Station - temporarily closed

Shell Ring Road, Lower Wortley: petrol and diesel available

BP Harrogate Road, Moortown - petrol and diesel available

BP Wetherby Road- no answer

Shell Regent Street Leeds - no answer

BP York Road- petrol and diesel available

Morrisons Kirkstall - no answer

Jet on Hunslet Road - no petrol or diesel, unsure when today's delivery arriving

Shell Dewsbury Road- only diesel available

ASDA Leeds- no answer

BP Harehills- no answer

Shell York Road, Cross Gates- petrol and diesel available

BP Selby Road- no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery coming

BP Ring Road- no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery coming

BP Pontefract Road, Leeds LS10 - no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery coming

BP Roundhay Road, Roundhay LS8 - no answer

Shell Kirkstall Road, Burley - no answer

BP, Cardigan Road- no answer

Shell, Low Road, Hunslet- no answer

Jet, Meanwood Road- no answer

BP Otley Road- no petrol or diesel, unsure when delivery arriving

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.