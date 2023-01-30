Uroy Randal, 47, from Leeds was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision which happened at around 5:30pm on Wednesday, January 25 in Belle Isle.

Police were called to a collision in Blakeney Road where a Renault Tipper truck had collided with a pedestrian, later identified as Uroy.

Paying tribute his family said: “Uroy was a kind a gentle soul who wouldn’t hurt a fly. He loved animals, especially cats and dogs. He kept his self to his self and loved listening to music.

Uroy Randal, left, who died after the crash in Blakeney Road, Belle Isle. Picture: WYP/Google

“He lived on his own so, if anyone has any information that can help the police in their enquiries, please contact them.”

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13230047448 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.