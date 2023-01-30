Heartbreaking tribute to 'gentle soul who wouldn't hurt a fly' as Leeds man dies after being hit by truck in Belle Isle
Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds have released the details of the man who died.
Uroy Randal, 47, from Leeds was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision which happened at around 5:30pm on Wednesday, January 25 in Belle Isle.
Police were called to a collision in Blakeney Road where a Renault Tipper truck had collided with a pedestrian, later identified as Uroy.
Paying tribute his family said: “Uroy was a kind a gentle soul who wouldn’t hurt a fly. He loved animals, especially cats and dogs. He kept his self to his self and loved listening to music.
“He lived on his own so, if anyone has any information that can help the police in their enquiries, please contact them.”
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13230047448 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.