Headrow crash: Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre.

By Alex Grant
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 6:02 pm

The incident occurred around 4pm this afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called shortly before 4pm today (Wednesday, September 28) to a report of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on Headrow, Leeds.

The incident occurred around 4pm this afternoon. Picture: Tony Johnson

“The female pedestrian has been taken to hospital.”

The road has been closed with bus services to Leeds diverting via Calverley Street, Great George Street, Merrion Street & Vicar Lane Eastgate.

Leeds