Headrow crash: Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre.
The incident occurred around 4pm this afternoon.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called shortly before 4pm today (Wednesday, September 28) to a report of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on Headrow, Leeds.
“The female pedestrian has been taken to hospital.”
The road has been closed with bus services to Leeds diverting via Calverley Street, Great George Street, Merrion Street & Vicar Lane Eastgate.