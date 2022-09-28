News you can trust since 1890
Beeston shooting: Leeds teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Detectives investigating a shooting in Leeds have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

By Alex Grant
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:38 pm
The 19-year-old man was arrested last night as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident in Woodview Terrace, Beeston, on Saturday, September 3, where a gun was fired at a car by suspects on a motorbike, in what is believed to have been a targeted attack.

He remains in custody.

The 19-year-old man was arrested last night as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident in Woodview Terrace, Beeston. Picture: Google

Two men, aged 23 and 36, who were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the same incident remain on bail.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting crime reference 13220487032 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.