Headrow and Leeds city centre to close for Yorkshire March for the NHS - Here's everything you need to know

The rally is taking place with a double meaning both as a celebration of the national health service and a protest against its underfunding.

Next Tuesday (July 5) will represent the service’s 74 year anniversary.

In recent years supporters have grown frustrated at the Government’s treatment of the service with hospitals left struggling following cuts.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the rally taking place?

The rally will be taking place on Saturday, July 2.

It will run from approximately 11.30am in the morning until 2pm in the afternoon.

Where is the rally taking place?

The rally is set to take place in Leeds city centre with marchers meeting at Leeds Town Hall at 11.30am.

At 12pm marchers will then set off with The Headrow, Park Lane, Boar Lane and Vicar Lane all set to be closed.

What bus services will be affected?

The closure of The Headrow, Park Lane, Boar Lane and Vicar Lane will see over 30 city centre services diverted.

First Bus services 1 4 4F 5 6 7 7A 7S 8 11A14 15 16 16A 19 19A 27 28 29 33 34 42 49 50 50A 51 52 55 55C 64 65 75 85 X84 508 PR1 PR3 X98 X99 will all face diversions and possible delays.

Why are people protesting?

The rally will act as both a celebration of the national health service ahead of its 74 year anniversary and as a protest against its underfunding.

Government underfunding has led to record waiting times for GP and hospital appointments, a shortage of hospital beds and record wait times.

NHS hospitals in England are currently under severe pressure, with figures showing waiting lists at record highs.

Recent figures revealed the number of people waiting for routine hospital treatments has grown to 6.4 million, the highest since records began in April 2007.

What are the organisers saying?

The rally is being organised by Keep Our NHS Public Leeds and co-chair John Puntis spoke to the YEP about the rally.

“The Government doesn’t do what it does for health and put loads of money in every winter. It gives a small token amount which is usually inadequate.

"You will only get good, safe and compassionate care if you have a well funded service and a well trained, well paid workforce.