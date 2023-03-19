An advanced notice road closure warning has been issued for Harewood Bridge, detailing an upcoming closure this July.

From July, Harewood Bridge, a grade II listed structure which carries Harrogate Road A61, will close for a period of eight weeks to allow for waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works to be carried out.

The two-lane, single carriageway over the River Wharfe, located halfway between Otley and Wetherby, has come under intense criticism in recent weeks following accusations of large potholes causing damage to vehicles.

An advanced notice road closure warning has been issued for Harewood Bridge. Picture: Simon Hulme

Diane Lowe, 66, contacted the YEP this week after becoming embroiled in a row with Leeds City Council over claims that a pothole on the bridge had caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to her car.

After hitting what she described as an “alarming” and “unnerving” pothole, Diane was escorted by a recovery team to a nearby garage where she was handed a bill of £1,100 with one new wheel and two new tyres needed to get her car back on the road.

She said: “The jolt was alarming to say the least and I was aware that damage had been caused. It really unnerved me but I managed to keep the car steady and park up at the Harewood Arms where I knew I would be safe and wait for emergency assistance.”

The pre-planned closure was announced by Councillor Barry Anderson via his official constituency website.

He said: “The bridge has suffered from problems with the carriageway surfacing recently and these critical works will comprise the installation of a waterproofing system, resurfacing of the carriageway and repairs to the footway.

“Because of the narrow width of the road, it will be necessary to fully close the bridge to vehicles and pedestrians for 8 weeks for the works to be completed safely but we will be working to reduce this where practicable.”

