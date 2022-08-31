News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Harehills Road crash: Live updates as crash causes delays on busy Leeds junction

A crash on a major Leeds junction is causing traffic delays.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:44 pm

The crash on Roundhay Road, Harehills, was first reported to the AA at 2pm.

It happened at the junction with Harehills Lane and Easterly Road.

There is a build-up of slow traffic in the area.

The crash happened at the junction of Roundhay Road, Easterly Road and Harehills Lane (Photo: Google)

Most Popular

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

Live updates as crash on major Leeds junction causes delays

Last updated: Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 17:18

Show new updates
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 17:18

Inside lane open

The inside lane is now open but the outside lane remains closed for vehicle removal.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 17:05

Traffic stopped for removal of vehicle

To allow for the removal of a car involved, traffic has been stopped on the outbound A58 Roundhay Road in Harehills by the Fforde Grene junction with Easterly Road and the B6159 Harehills Lane.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 16:20

Statement from West Yorkshire Police

A police spokesperson has confirmed that no one was injured in the crash.

The damage-only collision was first reported to the force at 2.55pm.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 16:03

Lane reopens but residual delays remain

The lane has now opened but residual delays remain.

The AA reports slow traffic on Harehills Lane and Roundhay Road on the approach to the junction.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 15:41

One lane closed and slow traffic

The AA has reported that one lane on the eastbound carrigeway is closed due to the crash.

There is a build up of slow traffic in the area.

Photo: AA
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 15:39

Crash on Harehills Road

A crash on a major Leeds junction is causing traffic delays. 

The crash on Roundhay Road, Harehills, was first reported to the AA at 2pm.

It happened at the junction with Harehills Lane and Easterly Road.

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for a statement.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Leeds