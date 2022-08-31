Harehills Road crash: Live updates as crash causes delays on busy Leeds junction
A crash on a major Leeds junction is causing traffic delays.
The crash on Roundhay Road, Harehills, was first reported to the AA at 2pm.
It happened at the junction with Harehills Lane and Easterly Road.
There is a build-up of slow traffic in the area.
Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.
Live updates as crash on major Leeds junction causes delays
Last updated: Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 17:18
Inside lane open
The inside lane is now open but the outside lane remains closed for vehicle removal.
Traffic stopped for removal of vehicle
To allow for the removal of a car involved, traffic has been stopped on the outbound A58 Roundhay Road in Harehills by the Fforde Grene junction with Easterly Road and the B6159 Harehills Lane.
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
A police spokesperson has confirmed that no one was injured in the crash.
The damage-only collision was first reported to the force at 2.55pm.
Lane reopens but residual delays remain
The lane has now opened but residual delays remain.
The AA reports slow traffic on Harehills Lane and Roundhay Road on the approach to the junction.
One lane closed and slow traffic
The AA has reported that one lane on the eastbound carrigeway is closed due to the crash.
There is a build up of slow traffic in the area.
Crash on Harehills Road
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for a statement.