Half a million pounds of fresh funding to kick start walking and cycling across Leeds and West Yorkshire

The funding to develop a network of Active Travel Hubs is being delivered through the Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme and is available as one-off grants of up to £50,000.

The hubs, which will be run by local groups and based in communities across West Yorkshire, will be enabled by the grants to offer a wide range of activities and support to help people of all abilities and backgrounds make more journeys by bike or on foot.

The funding is part of the Combined Authority’s commitment to improving health and fighting the climate emergency in West Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty.

It is hoped this investment will make it easier for people to include active travel in their routines.

These activities will include social activities like led walks and group rides, useful services such as bike maintenance sessions and cycle training.

“Walking and cycling are a big part of my pledge to tackle the climate emergency and protect our environment. Active Travel Hubs, based in the communities where people live, will make it easier than ever for people to choose active travel." said, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.

“From the occasional leisure ride to a regular commute, every time we feel able to choose not to drive it makes a difference. Active Travel Hubs will give people the support and information they need to make a practical and enjoyable change to how they get around.”

The hubs will offer secure bike parking as well as access to bikes, including adaptive bikes and equipment.

These will provide people with a place to access current information about cycling and walking, including maps, details about routes, local groups, and other supporting activities.

They will also support residents to engage with local consultations that affect them, on schemes such as active travel neighbourhoods or new greenway routes.

Cllr Manisha Kaushik, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee Lead Member for Active Travel, said:

“I’m very glad that this funding has been made available to organisations across West Yorkshire. Active travel has so many benefits, from improving our health, to reducing pollution and making our streets safer.