Reckless driver caught doing 140 mph on the M62 motorway near Leeds in 'complete disregard for road safety'

A reckless driver was caught travelling at 140 miles per hour on the M62 motorway near Leeds last night.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 20th May 2022, 8:29 am
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 8:31 am

The driver was stopped in his tracks by popular traffic cop PC Martin Willis.

The traffic cop, known to his Twitter followers as Motorway Martin, took to social media to criticise the drivers "complete disregard for road safety."

The motorist even tried to claim he had only been travelling at 75 mph.

Just last week Martin shared to his near 18k followers a video of another driver incredibly entering the M621 the wrong way down a slip road.With Martin confirming to a follower the motorist had claimed to be "following their sat nav."

The driver was stopped in his tracks by popular traffic cop PC Martin Willis. Picture: Google.