Reckless driver caught doing 140 mph on the M62 motorway near Leeds in 'complete disregard for road safety'

The driver was stopped in his tracks by popular traffic cop PC Martin Willis.
The traffic cop, known to his Twitter followers as Motorway Martin, took to social media to criticise the drivers "complete disregard for road safety."
The motorist even tried to claim he had only been travelling at 75 mph.
Just last week Martin shared to his near 18k followers a video of another driver incredibly entering the M621 the wrong way down a slip road.With Martin confirming to a follower the motorist had claimed to be "following their sat nav."