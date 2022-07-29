Police investigating a crash in Guiseley are issuing a further appeal for witnesses after the cyclist involved died in hospital.

The 82-year-old man was seriously injured in the collision which happened on the A65 New Road just before 11am outside Morrisons Petrol Station on Friday July 22.

The air ambulance was called out to a crash off New Road, Guiseley, last Friday.

The family of the deceased have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has footage that may assist this investigation, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or via the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.