More than 900 people who live near Greengates junction are part of a Facebook group tracking its progress in the past two years.

It has now been revealed by contractors the junction is set to reopen fully to motorists on Tuesday May 31.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greengates and Calverley residents rejoice as notorious junction set to finally reopen

Over the past four weeks, they have completed the installation of traffic islands around the junction and have undertaken night works to complete surfacing of the main carriageways.

In an update, the contractors said: "Greengates residents and commuters will be pleased to hear that we are hoping to remove all traffic management cones and signage around the junction from Tuesday 31st May, and the new traffic lights will be in operation.

"This will allow all running lanes and the full width of the roads to be utilised by motorists.

"On New Line, we will install the traffic signal duct which will enable the conversion of the existing zebra crossing into a controlled pedestrian crossing.

"A lane closure will be in place to enable us to complete this work quickly and safely. We will commence the final surfacing of footpaths and traffic islands around the junction, which will enable us to completely reopen these to the public.

"Finally, we will complete landscaping around the junction including work to the ditch in the P-loop area."