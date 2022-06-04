‘Free Bus Sunday’ tomorrow across Leeds and West Yorkshire to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Mayor of West Yorkshire announced two weeks ago that bus travel in West Yorkshire would be free for everyone on Sunday, June 5.

Here is everything you need to know to take advantage of this special offer.

When is it?

'Free Bus Sunday' will take place across Leeds and West Yorkshire tomorrow (Sunday, June 5) to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

With friends and family across the region gathering to toast Her Majesty, Mayor Tracy Brabin is hopeful the move will encourage the public out of their cars and onto public transport.

What operators are taking part?

All operators with services in West Yorkshire are supporting the day, including major operators Arriva, First and Transdev.

No special ticket will be required – passengers can hop on the bus most convenient for them, and make as many trips as they like for free on any journey within West Yorkshire.

Why is it taking place?

The one time offer is in place as part of a series of events to mark the Monarch's 70th year on the British throne.

“With so many events taking place across the region I wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to attend, which is why I worked with local bus operators to fund our Free Bus Sunday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations." said, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.

Where are they operating too?

Whether you are attending events in Saltaire, Ripponden, Longwood, Morley or Wrenthorpe, going shopping in town or just visiting family and friends, there will be buses to take you there and back for free.