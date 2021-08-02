West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has chosen Willmott Dixon Interiors to lead the project, which is set to transform the look of the station, in New York Street.

The 36-week project comprises the refurbishment of the station concourse, with contemporary, durable wall and floor finishes, replacement lighting and roof ventilation.

New passenger seating, signage and real time information displays will also be introduced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CGIs of how the new York Street / Dyer Street concourses will look.

The travel centre is also set be refurbished and made open to the concourse and the existing drivers’ accommodation will be relocated.

Outside, the entrance canopies will be replaced with larger canopies and signage.

New wall cladding will be installed to increase visibility of the station.

A ramp and steps will be added to the station’s York Street entrance, making it more accessible.

CGIs of how the new York Street / Dyer Street concourses will look.

Regional director at Willmott Dixon Interiors, Phil Crowther, said: “We know just how important a role Leeds Bus Station plays in serving local communities, so it’s vital that it remains at full capacity for passengers during construction.

"We’ve carefully designed and planned these works to minimise disruption to bus and coach movements and will be carrying out overnight operations for approximately 12 weeks, to maintain power to the facility.

"Our team is highly experienced at delivering projects in busy, working locations and we’ll be putting measures in place to ensure the safety of the public at all times.”

Leeds City Councillor Kim Groves, who sits on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “It is great that work has started on transforming Leeds bus station, focusing on making it a better place for people to visit.

"Regular commuters know that being able to get from A to B efficiently, especially if you catch two or more buses is essential.

"The work being carried out to concourses and improvements to signage at Leeds City Bus Station will make navigation much easier.

"Improvements to the travel centre and to retail will also provide passengers with an overall better experience.”

Works will be carried out while the bus station, travel centre, retail units and the adjoining Nation Express Coach Station remain in operation.

A maximum of six bus bays will be taken out of use at any one time.

The project will be delivered by a team including WSP as project manager; Enjoy Design Ltd as architect and principal designer; and Waterman Building Services as structural engineer.

It is the third recent fit-out and refurbishment project to be awarded to Willmott Dixon Interiors in central Leeds and the second on behalf of WYCA.