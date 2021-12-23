Festive travel plans: Bus, train and airport disruptions that could impact your attempts to get away this Christmas

Whether it be a planned trip home or a last minute Kranks style skipping Christmas. Here are Leeds' travel disruptions.

Bus schedule

Trains in and out of Leeds will face countless disruptions this festive season. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

Leeds' bus services will be running on an altered schedule throughout the festive season.

The current services will end at the earlier time of 8pm on Christmas Eve, with no services running on Christmas Day.

A special timetable will operate on Boxing Day, before a Sunday timetable will operate on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28.

A normal Saturday service will then be running daily until Friday December 31 when buses stop running at 8pm.

No services will operate on New Year’s Day, with the Sunday timetable in place on Sunday, January 2 and Monday, January 3.

Train schedule

Trains in and out of Leeds will face countless disruption this festive season.

Planned works are due to be taking place at Leeds railway station from Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25) to Tuesday, January 4 2022.

December 25 - December 26, 2021: No trains are timetabled to run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

December 27, 2021 - January 1, 2022: A reduced train service will run in and out of Leeds station. Some bus replacements will be in place.

January 2, 2022: Very limited train services will run to and from Leeds. Bus replacements will be in place for passengers.

January 3, 2022: A reduced train service will run in and out of Leeds station. Some bus replacements will be in place.

January 4, 2022: Services are scheduled to return to normal running from 4am.

Leeds-Bradford Airport

Arrivals and departures are continuing to run as normal at Leeds-Bradford, with 19 flights departing today (December 23) and a further 14 tomorrow (December 24).

Air travels will however have to contend with constantly changing travel restrictions.

To fly out of England travellers will require a negative PCR test, taken within the 48 hours prior to departure.

Returning flyers must provide proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test, which must similarly have been taken a maximum of 48 hours before the departure time.

Upon re-entering the country travellers must self-isolate until they test negative within two days of arrival.

Travellers from Leeds-Bradford are advised to arrive to the airport in plenty of time to allow for any delays.