West Yorkshire Combined Authority is reminding people of the services available to enable them to reach vaccination centres.

Three larger community vaccination centres for West Yorkshire are open at Elland Road Stadium (Leeds), Jacobs Well (Bradford) and Spectrum Community Healthcare CIC (Wakefield), together with smaller sites throughout the region.

Anyone visiting one of the smaller venues, such as local medical centres, is encouraged to use the journey planner at www.wymetro.com or call MetroLine on 0113 245 7676.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “It is vital that everyone is able to attend their vaccination appointment, whether for a booster jab or because it’s a first one. Many people will travel to their appointment using public transport, and the Combined Authority wants to help them to get to their vaccination appointment safely and on time.

There is additional signage in place directing people to the main vaccination centres at Bradford Interchange, Leeds and Wakefield bus stations, with amended services are running to two of the centres.

Leeds: The Elland Road Park & Ride service will operate with buses at least every 10 minutes during the day between Boar Lane in the City Centre, calling at an additional stop at the vaccination centre. Services 51 & 52 between Moor Allerton, Meanwood, Leeds and Morley also call outside the football ground.

Wakefield: Wakefield Free City Bus now calls at Spectrum Community Healthcare CIC providing links every 10 minutes from Wakefield Westgate and Kirkgate rail stations and Wakefield Bus Station.

“Passengers should remember to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a face covering on the bus, pay by contactless or through mobile apps if possible and check their journey before setting off.” Mayor Brabin added.