The Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) shared further details of the fatal crash as anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage was urged to come forward.

The crash happened just after 7pm on Monday when a Fiat Ducato van collided with a white and blue HGV on the M62 eastbound just prior to junction 29. Both vehicles had been travelling in an eastbound direction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crashed on the M62 eastbound just prior to junction 29, hear Lofthouse. Picture: Google

Emergency services attended but the van driver, a 34-year-old man from the Castleford area, was confirmed dead at the scene.

A full closure was put in place on the motorway while detailed investigation and recovery work was carried out.

Sergeant Mick Kilburn, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this very serious incident on the M62 in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team."

Call the team on 101 and quote reference 1347 of January or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.