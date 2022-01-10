Police and traffic officers start to release several miles of stranded traffic on M62
Police and highways officers have started the process of releasing several miles of traffic stuck on the M62.
A crash involving several vehicles and a spillage has closed the eastbound section of the motorway between junctions 30 and 31 for Rothwell and Normanton respectively.
Fire crews and ambulances have also been sent to the scene said a spokesperson for National Highways.
Within the last half an hour, an update says that traffic was being released from the tailbacks by going forward through the scene.
National Highways said; "There's several miles of traffic to clear so it will take some time to clear."
