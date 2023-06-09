Every upgrade coming to motorways in Leeds and Yorkshire in 2023 including M62, M1, A1 and M621

Aiming to create better journeys across Leeds, Yorkshire and the North East for the year ahead, the £160m package of renewals and improvements will be delivered on roads, paths and bridges.

The investment will create safer and smoother journeys for millions of road users on motorways and A roads, of the £160m, around £4m is set to be spent on facilities for cyclists, equestrians and pedestrians.

Plans for renewals include road resurfacing, motorway safety barrier upgrades, bridge joint replacements, improved signage and drainage and renewal of traffic lights. The package will cover more than 350 renewals and improvement schemes across the region, over a network totalling 670 miles.

Simon Boyle, National Highways Regional Director, said: “It’s vital that National Highways’ motorways and A-roads are kept in good condition to make sure they remain safe, reliable and keep Yorkshire and the North East moving.

“Providing access to international gateways – from ports at Grimsby and Immingham and Tees and Hartlepool, to airports at Newcastle and Leeds-Bradford, our road system supports business growth. It also brings tourism to our stunning natural, cultural and historic attractions."

The wide-ranging, comprehensive programme of renewals and improvements for 23/24 includes:

Central barrier upgrades on the M1 and A1M in West Yorkshire.

A new set of joints for the M62 Ouse Bridge in East Yorkshire, enabling a permanent repair of this vital structure which forms part of a key route into Hull.

Essential upgrades to Myton Swing Bridge in Hull including the replacement of joints, markings and studs as well as resurfacing and waterproofing.

Resurfacing on the A1 from Wandylaw to Warrenford in Northumberland.

Renewals on the A1 between junctions 49 and 56, including renewed road markings and studs.

The design and construction of a scheme of improvements at the M1 Junction 39.

The design and construction of various renewals on the M180 including resurfacing of slip roads, drainage and bridge parapet repairs.

