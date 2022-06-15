M62 near Leeds to benefit as part of multi-million-pound National Highways road improvement package

The announcement comes as the Government continues its drive to level up transport in regions right across the country, investing in vital infrastructure and boosting both connections and local economies.

Well-known motorways and major A roads including the M1, A1(M), M62, M18, A1, A19, A63 and A69 are all included in the planned package.

Motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians are all set to benefit from the planned works, which include road resurfacing, bridge joint replacements, improved signage and drainage, renewal of barriers and traffic lights and the provision of facilities for those on foot, bicycles or horses.

In total, National Highways will spend more than £135 million on over 300 maintenance and renewal schemes across the region, which covers a total of 670 miles.

Simon Boyle, National Highways Regional Director, said:

“Hundreds of thousands of people rely on National Highways motorways and major A-roads daily for work journeys, home deliveries, the movement of goods and services or to travel to meet friends and family, so it’s essential that we keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.

“Here in Yorkshire and the North East our 670-mile network sits at the heart of the region’s infrastructure, from the motorways that span the region, to the city roads of Leeds and Newcastle, and rural single carriageways.

“Providing access to international gateways – from ports at Grimsby and Immingham and Tees and Hartlepool, to airports at Teesside and Leeds-Bradford - our road system supports business growth. It also brings tourism to our stunning natural, cultural and historic attractions.

“This investment means that we can continue our work to deliver the essential maintenance and vital upgrades that will help keep drivers on the move throughout the region, wherever their journey takes them.”

The wide-ranging, comprehensive programme of improvements and maintenance includes:

Parapet replacement on the M62 between junction 24 and 25 in West Yorkshire.

New facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians along the A616 at Underbank in South Yorkshire.

Resurfacing on the A63 between North Cave and South Cave in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Renewal of traffic signals on the A64 at Rillington, Staxton and Sherburn in North Yorkshire.

