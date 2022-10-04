Every new Leeds Bradford Airport holiday destination as TUI and Wizz Air transfer flights after Doncaster Sheffield closure
A number of popular airlines are transferring their air capacity to Leeds Bradford Airport following the permanent closure of Doncaster Sheffield.
It follows the announcement that Doncaster Sheffield Airport is set for permanent closure.
Doncaster Sheffield’s owner, the Peel Group, announced last week that operations will be wound down from the end of October with 'no tangible proposals’ on the airport’s future put forward.
Wizz Air confirmed that all routes to Doncaster Sheffield Airport will transfer to Leeds Bradford from October 31, 2022.
Here are all the holiday destinations that will be newly available from these airlines.
Balearic Islands
The transfer will increase capacity to Balearic Islands. Holiday destinations available include Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca.
Canary Islands
TUI’s transfer to share its flights between Leeds Bradford, East Midlands and Manchester will see an increase in LBA flights to destinations such as Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.
Spain
As well as an increase in flights to the Canary Islands there will also be increased capacity to mainland Spain.
Greece
Flights to Greece will include locations such as Corfu and Zante as well as new locations Santorini and Skiathos.
Turkey
TUI’s transfer of flights to LBA will see an increase in flights to locations such as Antalya and Dalaman.
There will also be an increase in flights to locations such as Cyprus and Egypt.
Wizz Air’s transfer of all flights will also see an increase in flights to locations such as:
Poland
Wizz Air will increase capacity to famous Polish cities such as Gdansk, Krakow and Warsaw.
Romania
The transfer will see LBA selling flights to the Romanian cities of Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca for the first time.