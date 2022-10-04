It follows the announcement that Doncaster Sheffield Airport is set for permanent closure.

Doncaster Sheffield’s owner, the Peel Group, announced last week that operations will be wound down from the end of October with 'no tangible proposals’ on the airport’s future put forward.

Wizz Air confirmed that all routes to Doncaster Sheffield Airport will transfer to Leeds Bradford from October 31, 2022.

Here are all the holiday destinations that will be newly available from these airlines.

Balearic Islands

The transfer will increase capacity to Balearic Islands. Holiday destinations available include Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca.

Canary Islands

TUI’s transfer to share its flights between Leeds Bradford, East Midlands and Manchester will see an increase in LBA flights to destinations such as Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

Spain

As well as an increase in flights to the Canary Islands there will also be increased capacity to mainland Spain.

Greece

Flights to Greece will include locations such as Corfu and Zante as well as new locations Santorini and Skiathos.

Turkey

TUI’s transfer of flights to LBA will see an increase in flights to locations such as Antalya and Dalaman.

There will also be an increase in flights to locations such as Cyprus and Egypt.

Wizz Air’s transfer of all flights will also see an increase in flights to locations such as:

Poland

Wizz Air will increase capacity to famous Polish cities such as Gdansk, Krakow and Warsaw.

Romania