Cross Gates crash: Woman freed from being 'trapped' following car crash in Leeds
A woman left trapped following a car crash in Cross Gates has been freed.
By Tom Coates
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:12 pm
The crash involved two cars and occurred at the Poole Road junction with Cross Gates Road, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed.
Fire service personnel released the woman and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Personnel from both Killingbeck and Garforth fire stations were in attendance after the incident was reported at 11:05am.
No additional details regarding the situation or the people involved have been released.