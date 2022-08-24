Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash involved two cars and occurred at the Poole Road junction with Cross Gates Road, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed.

Fire service personnel released the woman and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Personnel from both Killingbeck and Garforth fire stations were in attendance after the incident was reported at 11:05am.