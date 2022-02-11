Woodpecker: Memories of a Leeds pub and a notorious traffic junction

The Woodpecker Inn originally stood on the junction with York Road and Burmantofts Street. It was closed and demolished in 1939 with a new Woodpecker built on the opposite corner. It welcomed drinkers for generations and gave its name to the busy junction which drove motorists to distraction for decades. Last orders were called in 1990 as the pub was demolished to make way for the construction of the Quarry Hill road junction. Enjoy these images, published courtesy of photo archive Leodis, The Thoresby Society and YEP archive, charting its history. READ MORE: The rocky road that took Leeds more than four decades to finish LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
An unddated view of The Woodpecker Inn on the junction of York Road and Burmantofts Street. Horse drawn vehicles can be seen moving along Burmantofts Street and Marsh Lane in the foreground. To the left is the Shoulder of Mutton Inn on Marsh Lane, beyond it, on Burmantofts Street, can be seen the Temperance Hotel. PIC: Thoresby Society
Photo: Thoresby Society
The Woodpecker Inn located at Number 1 York Road, with Burmantofts Street to the left and Waterloo Place to the right in 1935. There are two men in the doorway. A tram fare stage sign is on the left hand side of the pub and there are tram lines in the road. On the right is Adleman's Clothier's located on York Road, which advertises a summer sale
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The new Woodpecker Inn, at the junction of York Road and Marsh Lane, undergoing rebuilding work after being damaged during the air raid on Leeds on the night of August 31, 1940.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Woodpecker Junction showing St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church located in New York Road in 1964. Properties from the centre to the right are in Burmantofts Street and traffic approaching the junction from the right is in York Road. Marsh Lane goes off left just below the centre of the left edge. The photograph is taken from near the Woodpecker Inn.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net