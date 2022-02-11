Woodpecker: Memories of a Leeds pub and a notorious traffic junction

The Woodpecker Inn originally stood on the junction with York Road and Burmantofts Street. It was closed and demolished in 1939 with a new Woodpecker built on the opposite corner. It welcomed drinkers for generations and gave its name to the busy junction which drove motorists to distraction for decades. Last orders were called in 1990 as the pub was demolished to make way for the construction of the Quarry Hill road junction. Enjoy these images, published courtesy of photo archive Leodis, The Thoresby Society and YEP archive, charting its history. READ MORE: The rocky road that took Leeds more than four decades to finish LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook