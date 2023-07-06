Resurfacing is set to take place at the Dyneley Arms junction at Pool Bank in Bramhope for six nights – excluding weekends – from Monday, July 10, and Monday, July 17, between 8pm and 5.30am.

Council chiefs say due to the high volume of day-time traffic using the junction and the need for road closures, this work can only be carried out safely overnight.

The A658 Pool Bank New Road will be closed at both sides of the A660 Leeds Road and signed diversion routes will be in place. The A660 Leeds Road will remain open to through traffic and footpaths will remain open.

The Dyneley Arms junction.

The Dyneley Arms works are due to then complete week commencing Monday, July 24, after engineers switch over to the new smart signalling traffic lights.

Leeds City Council, through its Connecting Leeds transport strategy, is proactively looking to tackle potential congestion hot spots, which could be improved to relieve congestion, give priority to public transport, and deliver safe and efficient facilities for all road users.

The scheme is part of the West Yorkshire wide corridor improvement programme. The investment of £2.4million for the works is funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “I would like to thank road users for their patience in advance during this disruption at Dyneley Arms. To help minimise disruption, these road closures and works are planned and co-ordinated around hundreds of other works in the city. This will enable the works at Dyneley to finish ahead of the summer holidays, which will aid traffic as it forms part of the diversion route for the closure to Harewood Bridge on July 26.”

The Dyneley Arms diversion map of night time closures.