18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2002

Fire devastated The Dyneley Arms at Pool-in-Wharfedale while The Duke of William located in the Tetley's yard was demolished. This was Leeds in 2002, a year which brought devastating flooding to communities and at the same time a city building for the future. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your Leeds.