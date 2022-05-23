Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2002. PIC: Mel Hulme
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2002. PIC: Mel Hulme

18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2002

It was a year time was called at two well-known Leeds pubs.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 4:45 am

Fire devastated The Dyneley Arms at Pool-in-Wharfedale while The Duke of William located in the Tetley’s yard was demolished. This was Leeds in 2002, a year which brought devastating flooding to communities and at the same time a city building for the future. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: 21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2001 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 2002

Firefighters dampen down after a blaze ripped through The Dyneley Arms.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 2002

The Duke of William public house was demolished at Tetley's Brewery in May 2002.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 2002

A view down Mabgate towards inner city ring road showing the City Of Mabgate Inn on the right.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 2002

The River Wharfe in full flow at the Bridge Street Bridge in Otley in April 2002.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
LeedsFireTetley
Next Page
Page 1 of 5