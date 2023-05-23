Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Driver of car that overturned on the M62 near Leeds suffered 'serious injuries'

Police have issued an appeal over a crash on the M62 near Leeds that resulted in one car being flipped over.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:51 BST

There was over eight miles of congestion and delays of over an hour for commuters making their way to work yesterday morning (Monday) following the two-vehicle collision on the M62 westbound.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The collision, involving a white Dacia Sandero and a Porche Cayenne, occurred between junction 26 (Chain Bar) and junction 27 (Birstall) around 6am yesterday morning (May 22).

“The driver of the Dacia Sandero suffered serious injuries not thought to be life threatening.

Miles of traffic built up on the M62 westbound following a crash on Monday morningMiles of traffic built up on the M62 westbound following a crash on Monday morning
Miles of traffic built up on the M62 westbound following a crash on Monday morning

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dash cam footage to contact police.”

Anyone with information that will assist is asked to contact RPU via 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230284579.

