The Queen passed away last Thursday at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, after spending over 70 years on the British throne.

The coffin of Britain’s longest reigning monarch now lies on display in Westminster Hall with people queuing up the Thames and through the night to bid a final farewell.

Jules Birkby, from Leeds, and her mum took the overnight train to London on Thursday night and she detailed their journey on Twitter.

"My Mum absolutely loves the Queen and is the owner of many a commemorative item (plates, tea towels, spoons, mugs, cake tins). She spent her honeymoon in London for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee. She spent all night queuing to see the Queen Mum’s coffin, before working the next day,” Jules explained.

"And so when the Queen died, it was clear my Mum would want to pay her respects, regardless of the length of The Queue. It was also clear she’d need some company.”

Jules described her mum as a Queen's guide and explained she came prepared with plenty of clothes, snacks and enthusiasm.

The pair captured this stunning shot of London's St. Paul's Cathedral lit up in the night.

The queue which has been getting steadily longer as the days have gone by was over 12-hours long by the time Jules and her mum joined it.

"It’s completely stationery now but we’ve found a bench to sit on, which feels like the best thing in the world. I’ve also put my hat on because it’s bloomin’ cold.” Jules updated after over two hours in the queue.

After almost 14-hours of queueing the pair finally made it inside, a moment Jules described as “somber and glorious.”

She said: “Well that was… just wow.

“A tweet could never do it justice, but it was somber and powerful and glorious all at once. The magnificent room, the bowed guards, the flag draped over the coffin, the sense of peace. Without wanting to be too hyperbolic, it was really awe-inspiring.

"Mum cried, obviously. And even I was really moved it all - it was wonderful.”