The ageing metal pipework will be replaced by new plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers.

The work will start on 22 October and is expected to last for two weeks.

It has been planned in collaboration with Bradford and Leeds councils.

Northern Gas is carrying out essential work to ensure the reliable supply of gas to customers in Ilkley.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and to protect the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

Four-way manned traffic lights will be placed on the following:

Buckle Lane (outside the ambulance station)

Bingley Road

A65 Bradford Road

While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will need to access some customer properties to complete the project.

Chris Nevison, business operations lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.