Delays to trains after vehicle crashed into a bridge in Leeds

National Rail confirmed at 12.10pm on Tuesday, March 29 that due to the crash, trains are having to run at reduced speeds through Leeds Station.

It advised customers that services may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Delays are expected until 1pm.

There are delays to train services after a vehicle crashed into a bridge in Leeds.

Services affected are the CrossCountry between Glasgow Central / Edinburgh and Plymouth, LNER between Harrogate / Leeds and London Kings Cross and TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Airport / Manchester Piccadilly / Huddersfield and Leeds / Hull / Redcar Central / Newcastle .