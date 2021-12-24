Delays expected at Leeds station across festive period with major upgrade works due to get underway

Major work will take place over 10 days, including Christmas Day and Boxing Day when there are no timetabled train services.

Between Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25) and Monday, January 3 Network Rail teams will lift, replace and completely remodel the track between platforms four and six.

It is hoped that the upgrades will provide greater reliability by improving the way trains move in and out of Leeds station, reducing disruption.

Work will also take place to install new overhead wires and upgrade the signalling equipment to make sure trains can continue running safely and on time.

Passengers are advised to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator and allow plenty of time.

Alexandra Bergerman, Assistant Construction Manager for Network Rail, said: “I’ll be on site on Christmas day helping to keep this project on track, keep our teams safe, and improve the experience for passengers at Leeds station. Although I’ll miss spending the festive season with my family, I’m excited to see all of our months of planning come together.

“Christmas is a time when we typically see fewer people travelling by train, so it’s a good opportunity for us to carry out major work without too many changes for passengers. For those who do need to travel, please plan ahead and check before travelling.”

Due to the complexity of the project, there will be changes for passengers travelling to and from Leeds between Monday, December 27 to Monday, January 3.

The following changes will be in place:

December 25 - December 26, 2021: No trains are timetabled to run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

December 27, 2021 - January 1, 2022: A reduced train service will run in and out of Leeds station. Some bus replacements will be in place.

January 2, 2022: Very limited train services will run to and from Leeds. Bus replacements will be in place for passengers.

January 3, 2022: A reduced train service will run in and out of Leeds station. Some bus replacements will be in place.

January 4, 2022: Services are scheduled to return to normal running from 4am.

A spokesperson for train operators at Leeds station, said: “We advise passengers who plan to travel over the Christmas period to check their journey in advance - with their train operator or via National Rail Enquiries - and allow plenty of time.

“These vital improvements at Leeds station will bring more reliable journeys for our passengers and help to reduce the impact of any future disruption across the region.”

Minor follow-up work will take place on Sunday, January 30 2022, which will mean some changes to services to and from Leeds station.

There will also continue to be limited space availability in the multi-storey car park until Saturday, January 8 2022, with passengers advised to use alternative car parks in the area whilst this work is carried out.