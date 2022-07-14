The crash happened on Dawson's Corner, Pudsey, on A647 Bradford Road (westbound) where it meets A6120 Ring Road, Farsley.
There were already roadworks taking place, with some lanes closed.
There are major delays across west Leeds due to the incident.
Live updates as crash and roadworks cause traffic chaos in west Leeds
Last updated: Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 18:03
Three vehicles involved in incident, say police
Police confirm they’re still at the scene – it appears the road is blocked, rather than closed.
There also appears to have been minor injuries but notthing is yet confirmed.
The incident is said to have involved three vehicles – a car, a van and a lorry – and was reported at 3.51pm today near to Pudsey train station.
Bus services facing “30-minute” delays
Reports of a lorry fire
Connecting Leeds Travel Info has reported that a lorry is one fire on the Stanningley Bypass
Traffic backing up for miles across west Leeds
There is standstill traffic across parts of west Leeds due to the crash.
The AA reports: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A647 Bradford Road Eastbound between Hawthorn Street and A6120.
“Average speed five mph.
“Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A647 Bradford Road Westbound between Swinnow Road and A6120 Ring Road Farsley
“Average speed ten mph.
“Delays of six minutes on A647 Stanningley Bypass Eastbound between B6155 Richardshaw Lane and Swinnow Lane. Average speed five mph.”
Crash on Dawson’s Corner
The junction is partially blocked, the AA reports.
Eyewitnesses report that police, firefighters and paramamedics are at the scene.
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information.