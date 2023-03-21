From 8am to 6pm on March 25 and 26 and again on April 1 and 2, Crown Point Road will be closed at its junction with Great Wilson Street and Hunslet Road to the Bowman Lane and Black Bull Street junctions so that carriageway resurfacing work can be carried out.

No vehicles will not be allowed to use Crown Point Road whilst the road is closed and a diversion route will be in place via South Accommodation Road and East Street or Meadow Lane, Victoria Road and Great Wilson Street. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the closure and residents and businesses have been contacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council has apologised for any disruption and said it hopes to complete the work “as quickly as possible.”

From 8am to 6pm on March 25 and 26 and again on April 1 and 2, Crown Point Road will be closed. Photo: Google

These works are part of the council’s plans to regenerate the South Bank area, providing 8,000 new homes and 35,000 new jobs and a new city park.

Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “The works on Crown Point Road and around City Square represent major changes for the highway network in the city centre. We are working hard to manage this as effectively as possible, minimising disruption and ensuring the safety of those working on site and members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the same time, we would like to thank those who have begun using different routes or changed the way they travel into the city centre.

“It is important that motorists plan ahead their journey in advance and consider either alternative routes or methods of travel. If you do travel along this route by car, you must follow the planned diversionary route and allow extra time for your journey. Thank you for your patience as we continue to transform travel in your city.”