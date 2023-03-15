Meadow Lane, which forms a vital piece of the new multi-million pound city centre green space Aire Park, offers potential developers the option to deliver an architecturally unique building, housing a mix of residential units. The 0.18 hectare plot is well connected, in the heart of the South Bank and only five minutes from Leeds railway station, the busiest transport hub in the north of England.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “South Bank, Leeds has taken huge strides in terms of regeneration of the area over the last decade, from both the regeneration of key heritage and industrial assets, to bringing forward the largest city centre green space in the UK, and in turn creating well connected and sustainable neighbourhoods.

“The city is going through momentous change and the council is committed to continuing to help unlock major commercial and residential development across the South Bank and the centre of Leeds. This is one example of where we have been able to release a prime piece of city centre land, for better use and to continue to build upon this excellent and vibrant community.”

Meadow Lane in multi-million pound city centre green space Aire Park is for sale