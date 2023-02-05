The CCTV footage, released by Network Rail, follows the young boys at Cross Gates train station in east Leeds as they try to obstruct the tracks.

The organisation shared the shocking 57-second clip this weekend and said their actions posed a serious risk to passengers' lives and could have caused a potential train derailment.

Footage first shows one boy cycling up to the tracks, leaving his white bicycle dangling on the edge of the platform in Cross Gates.

A second boy, dressed in black and wearing a mask covering his face, then can be seen running out at speed. He picks up the dangling bike before throwing it onto the tracks below.

Network Rail is now urging parents to help educate children on the dangers of obstructing railway lines to help crack down on incidents at stations.

It comes as new figures released by the organisation show that there were 11 incidents of similar nature reported at the station in Cross Gates over the last 12 months.

Six of those incidents involved young people.

Vicki Beadle, operations risk advisor for Network Rail, said: “I was astounded to see this reckless, irresponsible behaviour so close to the tracks at Cross Gates station. The railway is no place for games, and it certainly isn’t a playground. Seeing these young people put their lives at risk was a staggering reminder of our collective need to educate everybody about railway safety. I’d urge parents and carers to speak to their children about the devastating consequences of trespass, vandalism and antisocial behaviour.”

Sergeant Rob Pile, of British Transport Police said: "This shocking footage should act as a wake up call to parents - we need them to talk to their children and teenagers urgently about the dangers of the railway and the impact of reckless behaviour like this. Apart from the obvious danger to themselves, placing items on the tracks can potentially cause a derailment and result in serious injury and potential loss of life to passengers and rail staff.

"We have increased patrols in the area in a bid to deter behaviour like this.”