A woman who was tragically killed while riding a mobility scooter in West Yorkshire has been named by police.

The collision happened at around 5pm on Tuesday, September 26 on the A643 Westgate, at the junction of Westcliffe Road in Cleckheaton. It involved a black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 type vehicle on the back. The Navara was in collision with a woman riding on a mobility scooter.

The rider of the mobility scooter, who later died in hospital, has now been named locally by police as 65-year-old Angela Carney.

In a statement, Angela’s family said: “Our dear mum, also loving nana, great nana, sister and auntie was tragically taken away from us, no words can describe the devastation this has caused.

Pictures: Google/WYP

“Angela was a kind & loving soul whose door was always open to anyone; she will be sadly missed by her family & everyone that knew her. I would like to take this opportunity to thank family & friends for all the support, the passers-by who stopped to help her, and the emergency services.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13230536928. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, who was present in the area at the time of the collision.