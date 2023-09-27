Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Cleckheaton: Tragedy as woman riding a mobility scooter dies after collision in West Yorkshire

A woman who was riding a mobility scooter has died after being hit by a car in West Yorkshire.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:27 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision in Cleckheaton yesterday (Tuesday) at around 5pm.

The collision happened on the A643, Westgate, at the junction of Westcliffe Road and involved a black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 type vehicle on the back. The Navara was in collision with a female riding on a mobility scooter.

The rider of the mobility scooter, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she sadly died.

The collision happened in Cleckheaton on the A643, Westgate, at the junction of Westcliffe Road
The collision happened in Cleckheaton on the A643, Westgate, at the junction of Westcliffe Road

The driver of the Nissan Navara remained at the scene and is assisting the police with their investigation.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage call 101 or on West Yorkshire Police’s website quoting reference 1212 of 26/9.

