A woman who was riding a mobility scooter has died after being hit by a car in West Yorkshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision in Cleckheaton yesterday (Tuesday) at around 5pm.

The collision happened on the A643, Westgate, at the junction of Westcliffe Road and involved a black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 type vehicle on the back. The Navara was in collision with a female riding on a mobility scooter.

The rider of the mobility scooter, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she sadly died.

The driver of the Nissan Navara remained at the scene and is assisting the police with their investigation.