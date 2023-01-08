Starting from today (Sunday, January 8), King Street and Thirsk Row are becoming two-way as part of Leeds City Council’s plans to pedestrianise City Square. There will also no longer be vehicle access to Wellington Street – buses and taxis will need to travel via Infirmary Street and Kings Street to access Wellington Street.

A series of lane and road closures will also be in place on Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, Quebec Street and King Street, in preparation for the new changes.

City Square diversions

Services 4, 4F, 14, 16, 16A, 81 & X11 (Pudsey) will go from stop City Square D on Infirmary Street.

Services 5 and 5A will go from stop Station B on Boar Lane. Not using stop Wellington J on King Street.

Services 15 (Old Farnley), 33 & 34 (Guiseley/Otley), 60 (ShipleyKeighley), 508 (Halifax) and A1 (Leeds Bradford Airport) will go from stop Wellington Q on King Street.

Service 40 (Seacroft) will go from Trinity O.

Service 42 (old Farnley) will go from stop Wellington C on Wellington Street.

Services 55 & 55C (Cottingley), 65 (Gildersome) and 75 (Middleton) will go from stops City Square G on Park Row and Wellington M on Whitehall Road.

Services 229 (Heckmondwike/Huddersfield), 254 (Cleckheaton/Brighouse) and 255 (Cleckheaton/Halifax) will go from stops City Square C on Infirmary Street and Wellington M on Whitehall Road.

Roadworks

