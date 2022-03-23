Changes to using your mobile phone while driving: How the law is changing from Friday

It is already illegal to use a hand-held device to make phone calls and send messages, except in an emergency.

But from Friday (March 25) “using” a hand-held device will be expanded to cover:

* Illuminating the screen

* Checking the time

* Checking notifications

* Unlocking the device

* Making, receiving or rejecting a telephone or internet-based call

Motorists are being reminded the law around using your mobile phone while driving is changing.

* Sending, receiving or uploading oral or written content

* Sending , receiving or uploading a photo or video

* Utilising camera, video or sound recording

* Drafting any text

* Accessing any stored data such as documents, books, audio files, photos, videos, films, playlists, notes or messages

* Accessing an app

* Accessing the internet

There is an exemption which allows drivers to use a mobile to make a contactless payment while the vehicle is stationary at places such as drive-through restaurants and car parks. Using a mobile phone for navigation will continue to be legal, as long as it is kept in a cradle and not in the driver’s hand.

Sergeant Johnson from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit explains why these changes have been introduced and the dangers of using a mobile phone while driving in the You Tube video.

More information is available from the UKI Parliament website HERE .

**************************