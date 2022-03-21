Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Leeds - 36 people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 21st March 2022, 6:24 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Drug dealer stashed near-pure cocaine worth £120,000 at his grandma's home

1. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 11/03/2022 Ref: LD1363

Photo: WYP

2. Public order, Leeds

Public order, Leeds. Offence date 13/03/2022 Ref: LD1362

Photo: WYP

3. Damage to motor vehicle, Leeds

Damage to motor vehicle, Leeds. Offence date 17/03/2022 Ref: LD1361

Photo: WYP

4. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 10/03/2022 Ref: LD1360

Photo: WYP

Leeds
