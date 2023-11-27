Residents have voiced their excitement ahead of £720,000 new upgrades opening at a West Yorkshire railway station.

Last week, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) authorised into service the newly upgraded Castleford railway station, ahead of its expected opening later this year.

Taking to social media, residents were quick to express their excitement over the refurbishment and their hope that the improved facilities will also bring with it increased rail services.

Daniel Clarkson, said: “Fantastic if they can get the old route back to York in,” while Robert Crumpton added: “Knottingley could do with some money spent on it like wheelchair and pushchair access,” and Mario Papworth queried: “Will that mean re establishing the Castleford to York service?”

The station’s second platform has been rebuilt and will be reopened as part of the upgrades, increasing capacity at the station. A new footbridge with lifts has also been installed, improving accessibility.

Earlier this year, Wakefield Council received £720,000 to fund improvements to Castleford station and surrounding areas, as part of Network Rail’s ‘first and last mile’ investment scheme.

Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director of Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said: “Castleford railway station will be an increasingly important West Yorkshire transport hub as part of the Transpennine route upgrade and we have been working closely with the team at Network Rail to ensure the newly upgraded station is completed safely and to the standard passengers deserve.”

ORR authorises railway stations like Castleford’s as part of its duty to authorise new, major, upgraded or renewed infrastructure and stock.