The incident took place between Apperley Bridge and Shipley, and the line is blocked in both directions while Network Rail staff inspect the bridge for damage.

The 13.47 Skipton to Leeds service has been cancelled, while the 13:51 service from Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square service has been cancelled, as have the 13.46 and 13.16 services in the opposite direction.

Services going in and out of Leeds station have been affected.

Further delays are expected until around 2pm.