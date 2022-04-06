Cancellations to Leeds trains after car hits railway bridge
Rail services coming in and out of Leeds have been cancelled this afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a railway bridge
The incident took place between Apperley Bridge and Shipley, and the line is blocked in both directions while Network Rail staff inspect the bridge for damage.
The 13.47 Skipton to Leeds service has been cancelled, while the 13:51 service from Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square service has been cancelled, as have the 13.46 and 13.16 services in the opposite direction.
Further delays are expected until around 2pm.
An update by rail operator Northern stated: "A road vehicle has collided with a bridge between Apperley Bridge and Shipley. As a result, all lines are currently blocked between these stations. Network Rail are en route to investigate and inspect the bridge for damage."