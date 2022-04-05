Bus services across Yorkshire have declined by 34 per cent in the last decade, new study reveals

The pandemic in particular has had a devastating effect.

The transport charity is calling for a national, government-led campaign to encourage people back on board and turn around the fortune of buses.

Campaign for Better Transport’s research shows that more than a quarter (27 per cent) of bus services in England (as measured by vehicle miles) have vanished in the last decade.

"Buses are relied upon by millions of people and should play a central role in a green transport future, but they have been struggling for some time, and the pandemic has made things much worse." said, Paul Tuohy, Chief Executive of Campaign for Better Transport.

"The Government must recognise the need for a national campaign to attract passengers back to public transport."

The number of bus services (as measured by 'live' bus registrations) dropped from 16,913 in March 2012, to 12,067 in March 2021 - a decline of 29 per cent across England

The biggest drop has been as a result of the pandemic:

In the eight years between 2011/12-2018/19, bus vehicle miles in England dropped by ten per cent, whereas in the two years between March 2019 and March 2021, they fell by almost double that (18 per cent).

The regions with the biggest declines are the North West and the East of England, both losing 38 per cent of services, followed by the East Midlands with a 35 per cent loss.

"Last week's Spring Statement included a tax break for car drivers with a 5p cut in fuel duty, but nothing for public transport users, despite fares having risen at a far higher rate than fuel." Mr Tuohy added.

"The Government says it wants people to use public transport more and drive less, but its failure to provide any financial incentives for bus users makes a mockery of its levelling up and carbon reduction ambitions."

Given the strong government messaging in the early part of the pandemic to avoid public transport, the charity believes that there is a segment of the public that will not return until the Government overtly tells them it is safe to do so.