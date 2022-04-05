Security queues 'stretching outside' at Leeds Bradford Airport as staff shortages continue to worsen

Airports across the country are under increasing pressure with many understaffed to deal with passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Passenger numbers in March were almost three times greater than in January and continue to grow.

With many staff having been let go at the height of the pandemic the airport is now in a race against time to hire and train up new staff.

Frustrated passengers have taken to social media to share their own experiences.

"Queues taking much more than 2hrs to clear on Saturday, queues including fast track, stretched outside. Many angry people making sit down protest." commented one Facebook user.

While another revealed they planned on "getting there 3 hours early" for an upcoming flight.

Others voiced their support for struggling staff who are being stretched thin as a result of the shortages.

"It’s not the staffs fault , but I know it will be frustrating as you see the clock ticking by. I’m hoping by June this will have calmed down." said one.

While another stated: "We flew from there this morning the queues were long but kept moving and very organised."

One fed up flyer even detailed plans to fly from nearby Doncaster Sheffield Airport to avoid the "Leeds mess."

Queues are said to intensify during peak travel times between 5am and 9am in the morning and late afternoon.

Officials at Leeds Bradford are confident that with additional staff being recruited the situation will return to more normal queuing times in the coming weeks.