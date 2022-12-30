Bramley crash: Road closed in Leeds after two-car collision outside Halfway House pub
A road in Leeds was closed following a two-car collision outside of a pub in Bramley.
By Charles Gray
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 7:01pm
West Yorkshire Police have said they were called to Broad Lane at about 4.13pm today (Friday) following a collision involving two cars. One man was taken to hospital as a precaution and the road was re-opened at 5.24pm.
First Bus said at 5pm that the road had been closed by police following the crash at The Halfway House Pub and services were diverted as a result.