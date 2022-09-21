Through the use of a daily charge for entering the zone, the Bradford council will encourage affected vehicle owners to consider upgrading their vehicles to compliant standards.

Passenger cars will not be charged to drive in the Bradford CAZ but there will be charges for all non-compliant vehicle types.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What are the daily CAZ charges in Bradford?

The vehicle, their compliance requirements and charges for non-compliant vehicles are as follows:

HGVs – Minimum Euro 6: Diesel including alternative fuels – £50 charge for non-compliant vehicles. Buses – Minimum Euro 6: Diesel including alternative fuels – £50 charge for non-compliant vehicles. Coaches – Minimum Euro 6 – £50 charge for non-compliant vehicles. Minibuses – Euro 6: Diesel; Euro 4: Petrol; LPG: Euro 4 petrol – £9 charge for non-compliant vehicles. Private cars – Not applicable – No charge.

Drivers can use the government website gov.uk/clean-air-zones, to check whether charges will apply to their vehicle in Bradford and other zones, such as Greater Manchester.

How do I pay a CAZ charge?

Payment must be made online at gov.uk/clean-air-zones or by calling the National Contact Centre at 0300 029 8888 (Monday to Friday; 8am to 8pm, and Saturday; 8am to 4pm).

Drivers can pay six days before the day of their visit, on the day of the visit or up to six days after the day of their visit.

A 'day' is classified as midnight to midnight, not 24 hours from when you enter the zone.

During that midnight to midnight timeframe, drivers can enter and leave the zone numerous times and only incur a single charge. However, once across the midnight threshold you will be charged for two days.

What happens if I don't pay the CAZ charge?

Drivers will not receive a notification or alert advising them that they have entered the zone and that payment is due – drivers are fully responsible for understanding and managing all payments.