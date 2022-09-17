Beeston death: One-year-old baby girl dies after being hit by car on driveway in Leeds
A one-year-old child has been killed after being hit by a car in Leeds.
Police were called to an address on Coupland Road, Leeds at about 8.10pm on Friday (September 16) following reports that report a one-year-old child had been seriously injured in a collision with a car on a driveway.
In a statement provided to the YEP, West Yorkshire Police said:
"Emergency Services attended the scene and a small female child was taken to hospital. Sadly, the child died shortly afterwards from her injuries.
"Enquiries remain ongoing today by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team and specialist officers are working to support the family at what is clearly a tragic time."