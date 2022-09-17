Police were called to an address on Coupland Road, Leeds at about 8.10pm on Friday (September 16) following reports that report a one-year-old child had been seriously injured in a collision with a car on a driveway.

In a statement provided to the YEP, West Yorkshire Police said:

"Emergency Services attended the scene and a small female child was taken to hospital. Sadly, the child died shortly afterwards from her injuries.