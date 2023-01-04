The 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle died after the silver Vauxhall Vectra she was in overturned on Baildon Road near Pasture Road at around 11.47pm last night. (January 3)

Five people have been treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody. A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Baildon Road, Bradford.

The road is currently closed whist investigation work takes place. The vehicle involved failed to stop for police and was being pursued by police at the time of the collision. A referral has been made to the IOPC who have declared an independent investigation.