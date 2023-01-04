Baildon Road Bradford crash: Woman, 18, killed after car overturns in West Yorkshire and five others injured
A teenager has died following a serious collision last night in Baildon.
The 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle died after the silver Vauxhall Vectra she was in overturned on Baildon Road near Pasture Road at around 11.47pm last night. (January 3)
Five people have been treated for injuries sustained in the collision.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody. A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
The road is currently closed whist investigation work takes place. The vehicle involved failed to stop for police and was being pursued by police at the time of the collision. A referral has been made to the IOPC who have declared an independent investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat facility at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1802 of 3 January.