Baildon Road in Bradford remains closed this morning (Wednesday) following the collision last night. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing following a serious collision in the Bradford area.

“The incident took place at about 11.47pm on Baildon Road near Pasture Road on Tuesday (January 3) after a silver car overturned. A number of persons have been taken to hospital following the collision and a male from the car was arrested on suspicion of driving and drug driving offences. Emergency services remain on scene with road closures in place as recovery and investigation work takes place. Closures are expected to be in place for a number of hours.